Wendy Williams Calls Out Brother After Alleging She Didn’t Attend Mom’s Funeral [WATCH]

Things are getting messy between Wendy Williams and her brother. Recently Wendy Williams’ mother passed away and her brother is feeling some type of way. He’s alleging that she didn’t attend her mother’s funeral and he’s really upset. He even shouted out Kevin Hunter, her ex-husband but it wouldn’t be Wendy without a clap back.
Who do you think is in the wrong here?
