Dave East “Child Of The Ghetto,” Stalley ft. Trippie Redd “Multimillion Dollar Man” & More | Daily Visuals 1.18.21

It’s been more than twenty years since Tupac was taken from this world in a senseless act of violence and while most revere his timeless music as his ever lasting legacy, Dave East still remembers the cinematic career that jumpstarted his legendary Hip-Hop run.

In his latest visuals to “Child Of The Ghetto,” Dave recreates scenes from the cult classic film Juice as he steps into the role of Tupac Shakur’s character, Bishop, but minus the whole homicidal killer thing.

Back in Cleveland, Stalley returns with a new clip to his Trippie Redd assisted “Multimillion Dollar Man” in which he remineces about his hard times growing up when he ate ramen noodles for breakfast and didn’t have any facial hair. Kinda hard to imagine Stalley without a beard. Lowkey thought he grew it out in elementary school or something.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Sauce Walka, and more.

DAVE EAST – “CHILD OF THE GHETTO”

STALLEY FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “MULTIMILLION DOLLAR MAN”

YOUNG BUCK – “STEP”

KASH DOLL FT. DJ INFAMOUS & MULATTO – “BAD AZZ”

SAUCE WALKA – “R.I.P BUDDY”

LAKEYAH – “HIT DIFFERENT”

YELLA BEEZY – “IS YOU F*CKIN?”

HASS IRV FT. G HERBO – “ALL DAY REMIX”

