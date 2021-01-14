Looks like Urban Meyer is pulling a Michale Jordan! The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that the former Ohio State Buckeyes coach has accepted the position of head coach for the NFL team.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Meyer retired in 2019 from Ohio State, this was his third time retiring after 2011 with the Florida Gators, and 1995 with the Colorado State Rams.
Jaguars team owner Shad Khan expressed enthusiasm for the new hire.
Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable.
Meyer has been called one of the most successful college coaches in NCAA history. Jacksonville hasn’t had a winning season since 2007 and is hoping that Meyer’s coaching expertise can help their franchise turn into a more competitive team.
The Latest:
- Busta Rhymes “Boomp!,” Benny The Butcher “Famous” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.20
- Keedron Bryant Covers Gospel Legend LaShun Pace’s “I Know I Been Changed” With Symba & Gary Clark Jr.
- Cardi B to Star in New Comedy Film Assisted Living
- Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
- Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While Recovering From Knee Surgery
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Lands Lead Role In Comedy!
- Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In ‘Level Up Radio’ Episode
- Sheek Louch ft. Lil Fame “ONYX,” Heem ft. Benny The Butcher & Rick Hyde “It Could Happen” & More | Daily Visuals 1.14.21
- Azealia Banks Denies Cooking Her Dead Cat In Typical Azealia Banks Fashion
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be Vice Chair Of DNC
- Renni Rucci Kicks Off 2021 With A New Visual For “Hands On Ya Knees” Featuring Kevin Gates [Video]
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com