D’Angelo & Other Artists To Premiere New Podcasts On Sonos Radio HD

Even before the pandemic hit, artists and entertainers had begun delving into the podcast game here and there to reach their fans and give them a little insight into who they were and how they went about their business.

Lately though more and more of your favorite celebs have been taking to the airwaves with their own webcast shows and now a few more will be making their online debut courtesy of Sonos Radio. Artists like D’Angelo, Björk, and FKA Twigs will be getting their own podcasts on the internet radio service in which they’ll be playing music off of handpicked playlists to let listeners get an idea of what these artists are currently vibing to and are being inspired by.

In a press release for the new Sonos Radio shows, D’Angelo revealed the name of his upcoming radio show and what it will be consisting of. “This is a curation of sorts – a collection of musical expressions that I call ‘Feverish Fantazmagoria’. It includes some crate digging; a lot of psych rock and funk rock in there, even some gospel and soul. Just a lot of incredible music that’s fun and inspires me.”

Wouldn’t be surprised if some of his fans play his “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” video to while listening to his podcast just because. Just sayin.’

But that’s not all.

Blacksmith Radio: a dedicated hip-hop and R&B station hosted by industry veteran and artist manager Corey Smyth will premiere in February. Smyth, known for managing renowned talent such as De La Soul, Vince Staples, Mos Def and Dave Chappelle, will bring listeners inside the life of a manager with exclusive interviews and favorite tracks from his extensive network.

Should be interesting.

D’Angelo’s Feverish Fantazmagoria is set to premier on January 13 so be on the lookout for that.

