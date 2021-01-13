Issa Rae Tapped For Next MasterClass, Announces ‘Insecure’ Ending After Season 5

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars and she’s sharing tips on how those aspiring to break in the business can too.

In an announcement on the official MasterClass website, the series of 14 video-based lessons detail the Insecure creators experience in the business, providing priceless insight for creators and preparing them to launch their own projects and break into Hollywood.

“The Emmy-nominated star and creator of the award-winning HBO series Insecure is here to show you how it’s done. Issa Rae uses her signature do-it-yourself ethos, humor and voice to offer writers and creators of all types the motivation and tools they’ll need on their journey. Issa shares how she has navigated Hollywood while black and inspires you to reach your creative dreams and never take no for an answer.”

The e-learning platform runs on a membership model, set at $180 per year for unlimited access to more than 100 classes taught by professionals in their respective fields. With everything from basketball to craft cocktails, this is the subscription that keeps on giving, always debuting new content and creators.

In other Issa Rae news, the 36-year-old recently announced that her hit show Insecure will be ending after the upcoming fifth season.

According to Deadline, the fifth and final season has been written, shot, wrapped and is set to go to production later this month. In a statement, Rae revealed that ending her hit show after five seasons was always the plan.

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Issa Rae told Deadline.“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

As previous reported, Insecure was renewed for what is now its last season back in May 2020 after being nominated for 11 Emmys and winning one.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” the premium cabler’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt declared in a statement Wednesday.

“The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it,” the exec continued. “This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

