The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As we continue on from chaotic year to another, Angie Ange has a friendly reminder for everyone! Angie says this is one of her favorite quotes and it says, “protect your peace, their chaos doesn’t have to become your anxiety.”

As we are in a new year with new possibilities but also a lot of uncertainty…there still be periods of chaos…stay grounded until the dust settles and PROTECT YOUR PEACE.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Angie’s Motivation: Why “Their Chaos Doesn’t Have To Become Your Anxiety” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: