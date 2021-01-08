The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It looks like outgoing President Donald Trump won’t be using one of his powerful communication tools anymore as the social media giant Twitter has released a statement announcing the permanent suspension of his account.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.

Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

To read the entire release from Twitter, click here.

Many organizations and individuals, including the NAACP, applauded the move to remove the soon-to-be former President from the platform.

While a Trump ban seems entirely valid (and welcome) Twitter's stated rationale for banning him based on these last two tweets feels like an enormous stretch: pic.twitter.com/USv3bwzheq — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) January 8, 2021

Article Courtesy of NewsNation Now and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Twitter Page Suspended Permanently was originally published on wzakcleveland.com