After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely Banning Donald Trump From Posting

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would eventually lead to yesterday’s bootleg coup, social media companies have said enough.

With only 14 days remaining in his nightmare term, Donald Trump, who has been pushing the norms to the limit, has finally done something that both Democrats and a sizeable number of Republicans can agree was absolutely crazy. After urging a mob of his loyal pro-Trump terrorists to storm the U.S. Capitol Building putting the lives of Congress members, Capitol Police, and his own Vice President in danger, Twitter took the unprecedented act to suspend the inciter-in-chief’s account after he continued to spew false information breaking Twitters Rules.

In violation of those rules, Twitter announced that Trump’s account was locked for 12-hours preventing him from spewing any more dangerous falsehoods.

Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe.

https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Initially, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube took similar steps by removing a video that Trump shared calling for the rioters and insurrectionists that he said he “loved” to stand down and go home. He also continued to spew the ridiculously false notion that the November presidential election was “stolen” from him and that he would never “stop fighting.”

Mark Zuckerberg, who has been reluctant to put a muzzle on the lame-duck president, has finally done the right thing and announced today that his company, Facebook, will ban Trump for 30-days, effectively the rest of his term. In a post on his Facebook page, he announced:

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.

Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.

Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.

We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely, and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

While some are applauding the decision, many say this decision has come a tad bit too late based on what transpired on Wednesday (Jan.6). It could help keep Trump from saying anything else crazy in his remaining 13 days as Democrats and a growing number of Republicans call for the president to be removed immediately either by invoking the 25th amendment or impeachment.

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

After this failed coup attempt, we will take the social media silence from Trump, who can technically Tweet again but hasn’t said a peep since his account was suspended.

