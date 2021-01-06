All Hell Breaks Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

UPDATED: 8:25 a.m. ET, Jan. 7 —
At least four people were killed and more than a dozen police officers injured from Wednesday’s siege on the U.S. capitol waged by pro-Trump white domestic terrorists rioting in baseless opposition of Joe Biden‘s election. The violent attack that included illegally breaking and entering into the Capitol and stealing from vandalized offices took place as Congress convened to count Electoral College votes and certify Biden as the winner.
I've been apart of protests and actions *in this very spot* and holy shit we would have all been dead if we behaved like this.
How is this happening?
We know. https://t.co/efQyKkrcsB
— Sabrina Hersi Issa (@beingbrina) January 6, 2021
Congress ultimately confirmed Biden’s win at about 4 a.m. Thursday.
One of the people who died was a woman who was shot in the chest by the U.S. Capitol Police as a gigantic mob overtook the Capitol grounds.
Former President Barack Obama released a statement following the vocal condemnation of his predecessors Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in response to the domestic terrorism at the Capitol.
“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election … But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama wrote.
He called for leaders in government to steer the path back towards securing the victory of President-elect Biden’s and thanked those on opposite sides of the aisle for speaking out against the violence.
Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021
Members of “The Squad” were using their legislative powers to hold Trump accountable for Wednesday’s violence. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she intends to draw up Articles of Impeachment against Trump and his removal by the Senate, backed by Rep. Ayanna Pressley. The notice came less than two weeks prior to Trump’s scheduled departure on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.
Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.
We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes.
This is dangerous & unacceptable.
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021
Following those calls to impeach and remove Trump from office, the NAACP released a petition echoing that call to action.
“In the latest show of failed leadership, we witnessed the Capitol under siege by bad actors who had no other objective than to disrupt the constitutional proceedings of a fair and rightful transition of power. At this moment, President Trump is silent and continues to perpetuate lies and disinformation for his selfish amusement and personal gain,” the petition reads.
Affter ignoring multiple requests to censor Donald Trump‘s Twitter account over the last four years, the social media platform finally complied after the violent insurrection.
Twitter removed three tweets from Trump’s account and revealed that it will be locked for 12 hours following. The social media app released a statement that if Trump continues to violate Twitter’s policy, his account will be permanently censured.
One of the tweets in question that were removed from Trump’s account was the since-deleted video he posted on Wednesday afternoon repeating unfounded voter fraud claims and relaying his love for the violent insurgents at the Capitol.
“We love you, you’re very special,” he said directly to the domestic terrorists at one point in the video.
The video came as reports from the White House surfaced that Trump resisted advisers’ advice to condemn the violence.
According to NBC News, YouTube and Facebook also removed the video from their platforms.
Newly elected Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced a resolution asking that members of Congress who participated in undermining the election be expelled.
All Hell Breaks Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes was originally published on newsone.com