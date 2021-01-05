Welcome Back: Mase Named Pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

From preaching on Clubhouse to the pulpit, according to reports, it looks like Mase will be returning to the church!

On Sunday, the Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta revealed that Mason “Mase” Betha will be its new pastor.

Join us in welcoming our new leader, Pastor Mason Betha! pic.twitter.com/PiAelXG8VS — The Gathering Oasis (@gatheringoasis) January 3, 2021

They announced Mase’s new position during an interview with the former rapper on YouTube. He shares that he’s taking on this role to help bring his community closer to God.

“I really see this generation being turned back to God’s hands,” Mase said. “I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God and I really welcome the challenge.”

In 1999, Mase famously retired from hip-hop to pursue a calling from God, making a return to hip-hop five-years later releasing his comeback album, Welcome Back.

