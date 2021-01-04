Swae Lee Posts Photo of Bloody Eye After Surviving Horrific NYE Crash

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Swae Lee and Miley Cyrus’ favorite collaborator Mike Will Made-It is definitely walking into 2021, counting their blessings with a new perspective on life.

On Friday (January 1), the Rae Sremmurd member and super-producer almost saw their 2021 ending tragically as soon as it started.

The pair was involved in a horrific car crash that saw the $340,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast they were riding in totaled beyond recognition. Mike Will Made-It shared photos of himself posing with the wrecked exotic super-car that both he and Lee miraculously walked away from on his Instagram page with the caption:

“ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE w JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, THANK U GOD , I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR… WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, WE HERE FOR A REASON . #rip812SUPERFAST 2021NOMOREHOLDBACKS”

The “Sunflower” rapper/crooner shared photos of himself with a bloody eye on Instagram before hopping on Twitter, urging fans to wear their seatbelts and sharing a small testimonial following his brush with death.

“I made it we here shit just rocked me a little also on some eye opening shit I realized a lot …I wanna see all my royalties …. there’s a lot I still have to do before I sign out thank y’all for checking on me ..IM FINE WE MADE IT !! Happy New Years.”

Swae Lee and Mike Will got into a crash. They’re good 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KsK9lb5guL — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 2, 2021

WEAR A SEATBELT!! — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 2, 2021

I made it we here shit just rocked me a little also on some eye opening shit I realized a lot …I wanna see all my royalties …. there’s a lot I still have to do before I sign out thank y’all for checking on me ..IM FINE WE MADE IT !! Happy New Years ❤️❤️ — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 2, 2021

The car crash followed an eventful couple of days for Lee back in December, who announced that he lost his hard drive offering a $20,000 reward for its return. Swae Lee was in for a surprise during an IG Live session when the person who took the bag with all his valuables in it, including cash, the hard drive, and condoms, demanded the rapper connect with him to get it back.

Looks like Swae Lee connected with the guy who stole his hard drive pic.twitter.com/KUVFFnGEZL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 18, 2020

According to HipHopDX, Swae Lee did get the hard drive back, but the fan demanded $150,000 plus a verse from Drake or Swae himself. No word if the demands were ever met.

We’re just glad both Mike Will Made-It and Swae Lee were able to walk away from the car crash, not seriously injured. We definitely didn’t need 2021 starting off, so sh*tty, 2020 has been enough already.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Swae Lee Posts Photo of Bloody Eye After Surviving Horrific NYE Crash

