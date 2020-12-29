Aunt Becky aka Lori Loughlin Released After Skid Bid For College Admissions Scam

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lori Loughlin is a free woman after spending two months behind bars in federal prison in Dublin, California, for bribery in the major college admissions scandal that erupted early last year.

In August, the Full House actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to serve time for their role in the elaborate scheme to help their two underachieving daughters attend a prominent university in California.

According to the AP, Giannulli is currently serving his five-month sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California, and is scheduled to be released on April 17. Once free, he will have to pay $250,000 and perform 250 hours of community service. Loughlin is ordered to pay $150,000 and serve 100 hours of community service.

In 2019, the Feds slapped the high-profile couple with charges after the organization uncovered a massive college admissions scandal involving 33 wealthy parents who paid approximately $25 million in bribes between 2011 and 2018 to help their spoiled offspring attend elite universities across the United States.

The privileged pair attempted to get their daughters into the University of Southern California by paying $500,000 to a college admissions consultant that promised to recruit the young women on the school’s crew team. Loughlin also paid thousands in a faux charity donation to help her daughter cheat on an SAT exam.

For more than a year, Loughlin and Giannulli claimed that their charity donations were legitimate and alleged that federal agents withheld evidence that would prove their innocence. Their stories quickly changed after a judge rejected their request to dismiss their case.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire, mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to one conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the couple’s youngest daughter, recently stopped by “Red Table Talk” to address the scandal for the first time, where she admitted to being the “poster child of white privilege.” The controversial visit had Jada Pinkett-Smith’s mother in rare form and promptly gathered the spoiled YouTube influencer on behalf of Black families appalled by the college scam.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Olivia Jade goes on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and discusses her parents’s involvement in the College Admissions Scam. Says she didn’t initially see the wrong in it. pic.twitter.com/At4nMYWXI3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 9, 2020

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

