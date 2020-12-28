Tidal 2.0?: Meek Mill Teaming Up With Lil Durk, Lil Baby & 21 Savage To Start Their Own Music Platform

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Hmmmmm, where have we heard this idea before?

Meek Mill’s Twitter fingers have been active during the Christmas holiday weekend, but this time it hasn’t gotten the Philly rapper in trouble. In a series of tweets, he raised his 10.5 million followers’ eyebrows. After one particular announcement, he made via his Twitter account. The Dreams & Nightmares and crafter revealed that he is teaming up with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage to start their own music platform and essentially put out the bat signal for some help from Silicon Valley.

“Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in! We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!”

“21 gone link in too we need some app options we looking for the best platform builders!!!! Tryna get started 2021.”

The following day, Mill elaborated further, adding that they will “start something and donate a % to the people we make money from!” He even shouted out Spotify, pointing out that it’s one of his biggest platforms but at the same time made the case that the vision of the four rappers is nothing like what Tidal envisioned even though it does sound like it is.

“Respectfully to Spotify too we get millions with them one of my biggest platforms I sell on! We need their help too… but we gone build something where we can maximize black wealth and we not gone fail by any means “we got a real backing behind us” let’s get it.”

“We not even trying to build the same thing as Spotify …tidal … apple we wanna build a platform/tool and connect it with those big big companies and eat and build up some billion dollar shit! If you a big rapper that sale a lot snd got a lot of influence rap in for %.”

It sounds like a very bold idea that we would like to see happen for artists, most specifically Black ones. We will be paying attention to see if Meek, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Sir 21 can make this happen.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Tidal 2.0?: Meek Mill Teaming Up With Lil Durk, Lil Baby & 21 Savage To Start Their Own Music Platform was originally published on hiphopwired.com

