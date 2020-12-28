New Bae Alert?: Mulatto & 21 Savage Rumored To Be Booed Up

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It appears Mulatto is having an amazing year and it’s seemingly spread to her love life as well after fans began connecting the dots linking her to fellow ATL rapper 21 Savage.

According to reports, fans of the two rappers are placing them in a low key relationship after the two were seemingly caught on vacation together for Mulatto’s 22nd birthday, despite 21 Savage tagging himself in Miami for the holiday; when just hours earlier, Mulatto posted some photos of herself celebrating her 22nd birthday in a tropical destination as well as photos of her view— captioning the pics “BIG CAKE LIKE ITS MY BDAY AYE” and tagging Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As pointed out by our sister company Bossip, after On-Site reposted tweets from a party-goer who attended Mulatto’s private bday party and insisted 21 bought the rapper a new Corvette.

Another clue, as Bossip points out, some of 21 Savage’s entourage in Puerto Rico at the same time as Mulatto as well, even though 21 tried to front like he was in Miami, it didn’t take long for some eagle-eyed fans to notice the similarities between the scenery in Mulatto’s videos and Savage’s friend, leading them to conclude that he was in fact not in Miami, but was staying at the same location as Mulatto in Puerto Rico.

Many fans have noted that Savage’s attempt to hide his whereabouts, has only added fuel to the speculation over their rumored romance.

While neither has addressed the rumored relationship, in honor of her birthday, Mulatto released the video for “Spend It” off the Extended Version of the album, which you can check out below.

