After dropping some hella exclusive kicks and attire for Nike via his Fear of God collection, Jerry Lorenzo is packing up and taking his talents over to the Swoosh’s fiercest rival in the game, adidas.

Complex is reporting that adidas has just announced that they’ve inked the revered designer to lead their Creative and Business strategy team for their basketball division. His new long-term venture with adidas will be leading to adidas new Fear of God Athletics, which will be focusing on basketball attire and products right on time for the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

“This is a role that is unprecedented in its very nature and nuanced attribution that it defies all titles and traditional definitions,” Lorenzo said via press release. “This is a fearless move where shared vision and conviction are at the heart of the accretion of two brands shaping sports and culture, with the purpose to truly multiply our nuanced strengths to revolutionize the performance basketball industry forever.”

A while ago during an interview with a Complex Sneakers Podcast, Lorenzo expressed his desire to secure a long-term deal with Nike as his Fear of God collection was the hottest thing on the streets this side of Cactus Jack. At the same time adidas was interested in poaching the designer away from their rival though they were both mum on the moves being made to make the deal happen.

Looks like things are now official and Jerry Lorenzo will be giving adidas some more fire to turn up the heat on their Swoosh rivals.

Should be an interesting 2021. That’s for damn sure.

No Fear: Designer Jerry Lorenzo Leaves Nike For adidas was originally published on hiphopwired.com

