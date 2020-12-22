Randy Watson Back: ‘Coming 2 America’ Official Teaser Trailer Drops [Video]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Randy Watson is back like he never left. After plenty of images have hit the Internets, today (Dec. 22) we get the official teaser trailer for Eddie Murphy’s forthcoming Coming 2 America.

The teaser for the sequel to the classic Coming To America offers some insight into the plot and showcases the myriad of characters portrayed by Murphy and his co-star Arsenio Hall. We see famed Sexual Chocolate lead singer Randy Watson make his return as well as Hall’s Gilligan-referencing Reverend Brown along with the assortment of barbershop characters in the clip.

As for the story, he is now King Akeem (Murphy) and his homie Semmi (Hall) is still holding him down when the former decides to head back to Queens when he gets word that he has a son. How this exactly happened without King Akeem being aware will surely be a story in itself.

Coming 2 America will be out March 5 via Prime Video and also features a who’s who of Black stars including Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also worth noting is that Ruth E. Carter held down the costumes.

Watch the trailer below.

