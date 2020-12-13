Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The name change comes after years of protests (and flat out doing the right thing) that Native American tribes should not be used as mascots.
Sources confirm the @nytmike and @DavidWaldstein report that the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname. While it's unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians — who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games — will be no more.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2020
While no replacement name has been announced, the decision follows the lead of the Washington NFL franchise.
The franchise has played under the Cleveland Indians moniker since 1915.
The franchise originated as the Grand Rapids Rustlers a minor league team in the Western League in 1894 and went on to relocate to Cleveland in 1900 under the name Cleveland Lake Shores. Other names have included Cleveland Bluebirds in 1901, Cleveland Broncos in 1902, and the Cleveland Naps from 1903–1914.
Head Coaches and executives from Cleveland’s three major professional sports teams - the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians - are forming a sports alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020
Today, we’re announcing a sports alliance between the Cavs, @Browns & @Indians to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 27, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/LgdSgsG5Rw#NBATogether | #BeTheSolution pic.twitter.com/WY70If0Vsa
Our organization constantly strives to unite and inspire Northeast Ohio with the power of team. This morning we announced an alliance with our neighbors at the @Cavs & @Browns to further that mission in several key areas.https://t.co/0K2eTMUL8O pic.twitter.com/dzNTNE1IFz— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 27, 2020
We've joined together with the @cavs and @Indians— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 27, 2020
to solicit a call to action on community movements and initiatives
Details » https://t.co/eC6iQf5gGd#BeTheSolution | #AllForCleveland pic.twitter.com/GGZgXM52uL
