Theft charge dropped against Nowitzki’s ex-fiancee

BEAUMONT, Texas – Jefferson County prosecutors are dropping a theft charge against the former fiancee of Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki because of potentially high trial costs.

Crista Ann Taylor is currently serving a five-year sentence in a Missouri prison for violating probation on a forgery case.

Taylor was taken back to Missouri after being arrested in May at Nowitzki’s Dallas home on a theft of services charge for failing to pay a Beaumont dentist for dental work.

Jefferson County District Attorney Tom Maness said in a statement Tuesday it would cost taxpayers thousands of dollars to bring Taylor back to Texas to try her. Maness said the dentist Taylor was accused of not paying agreed with the decision.

Scott Renick, Taylor’s attorney, said the decision was the right thing to do.

