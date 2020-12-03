Jay-Z is notorious for staying off social media big time, but luckily the Hip-Hop icon does let the internet in on his musical taste at least once a year when he drops his personal playlist on Tidal.

Yesterday, Hova once again decided to unveil what he’s been jamming to for 2020 and naturally the 40-cut deep playlist includes a gang of Jay’s artists and associates but also some artists you wouldn’t really expect to be on Jigga’s radar. Naturally you’ll find some of Jay’s preferred artists such as Jay Electronica, Beynocé, and Nas, but some surprises included Sault, KeiyaA, and Morray (you know they HYPE!).

Notably absent from the playlist is anything from Roc representative turned Trump acolyte, Kanye West. Yes, we know Kanye didn’t drop anything new in 2020, but still.

Check out the titles below and let us how you feel about the cuts that made, well, the cut for Hova’s 2020 playlist.

Jay-Z Unveils His 2020 Musical Playlist on Tidal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

