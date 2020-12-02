Bow Wow “Raris & Porches,” Tobe Nwigwe ft. Black Thought & Royce Da 5’9” “Father Figure” & More | Daily Visuals 12.2.20

Hold up! Bow Wow still rapping? Bow Wow still balling? Apparently the child star turned, well, teenaged star is still dropping “bars” and styling in some expensive automobiles that may or may not be rented (not hatin,’ just sayin’).

In his latest visuals to “Raris & Porches,” Bow Wow enlists the twerking talents of some exotic and thick young women who show off their assets in front of some big boy toys.

From back in the days boys to today’s men, Tobe Nwigwe recruits Black Thought and Royce Da 5’9” to drop some well constructed bars with hella content in his clip to “Father Figure.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Caine, Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone, Key Glock, and more.

BOW WOW – “RARIS & PORCHES”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. BLACK THOUGHT & ROYCE DA 5’9” – “FATHER FIGURE”

CAINE, KRAYZIE BONE & WISH BONE – “HOW”

KEY GLOCK – “ALL OF THAT”

42 DUGG – “FREE ME”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. BIG K.R.I.T. – “BOZOS”

DON Q – “SUBLIMINALS”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “WAITING ON MY GIRL”

