Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID Superspreader!

New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins Swingers Convention from happening on November 14th.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In order to attend this year’s event, the 250 attendees were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or test positive for the antibodies. Attendees were also required to keep a record of everyone they interacted with for more than 10 minutes with or without sexual contact and wear mask, but all that wasn’t enough to stop the virus from making this event a superspreader!
Within one day of the convention ending organizers had already been notified of a positive test. By the Monday after the event, five people had tested positive, by Tuesday an additional 14 positive cases were reported, and Wednesday the number of positive cases had reached 29. A total of 41 attendees tested positive for COVID-19 qualifying the 2020 Naughty N’awlins Swingers Convention as a superspreader event resulting in making 1 in 6 people that ill. Event organizer Bob Hannaford told The Washington Post, “If I thought for one minute that he or anyone would end up in the hospital, I would certainly not have had our event,”
The Latest:
- Busta Rhymes “Boomp!,” Benny The Butcher “Famous” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.20
- Owner of True Kitchen and Kocktails Speaks to lilD About Twerking Incident [VIDEO]
- Who’s Cappin?! Is Donald Trump Really Considering Pardoning His Children?!
- Rapper Casanova Surrenders To The Feds
- Black Woman Judge Who Leads North Carolina’s Supreme Court Is In Election Recount Limbo
- New Richmond Casino Survey Asks For Feedback As City Decides Developer And Site Amid Unprecedented Social Justice Upheaval
- Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At National Action Network’s Annual Triumph Awards
- Bow Wow “Raris & Porches,” Tobe Nwigwe ft. Black Thought & Royce Da 5’9” “Father Figure” & More | Daily Visuals 12.2.20
- Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media Absence Following Backlash
- Puma Dropping A New J. Cole RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” Colorway
- Spotify’s Annual Wrapped Returns But With A New Stories-Like Twist & Other Features
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID Superspreader! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com