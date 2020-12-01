On Brand: Drake Is Really Selling Drake-Scented Candles

Is there any artist more self-aware than Drake? The 6 God is now selling “Drake-scented” candles, and it couldn’t be more on brand.

The Toronto rapper has never been one to try to pose too tough beyond his bars, and the constant singing and melancholy tunes has shown he has no problem embracing his emo-side. That’s a side stereotypically attuned to images of bubble baths and candles, so it only makes sense that the “Marvin’s Room” rapper is now officially in the candle game.

As first reported by InStyle, a brand called Better World Fragrance House has not so quietly revealed it is launching five “ultra lux candles.”

You may remember that Drake gifted the then-new NBA champion Toronto Raptors’ players with candles that had personal messages on them, which in hindsight clearly served as a hint of his latest venture.

Interestingly, per Revolve (see above), Drizzy’s candle hustle was inspired by reggae band Midnite’s Live In Eugene album. The 5 scents already have their own stories…again, very on brand.

Currently sold on Revolve, one of the flavors is Carby Musk,which is billed as a “smooth musk fragrance” this is “introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.” Of course, this is the one that allegedly smells like Drake himself since it’s the fragrance he wears. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake — it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH.”

Also in the mix is Sweeter Tings, “An addictive and nostalgic Oriental Gourmand fragrance…,” Williamsburg Sleepover, “a genderless and luminous floral-woody musk fragrance that captures the essence of an urban garden,” Good Thoughts, “a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness and Muskoka which is an “Oriental Woody fragrance that emulates the smoldering warmth of burning woods, golden embers, and the feeling of being cozy by the fire.”

We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried.

For now, all we have is a Better World Fragrance House landing page. No word on when the candles will again be up for sale, but you can bet they will sell out instantly. The Boy has a lot of fans, and anything OVO-affiliated tends to spend little time on physical or virtual stock shelves.

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, is due out early 2021. Peep some reactions to Drake’s latest endeavor below.

On Brand: Drake Is Really Selling Drake-Scented Candles was originally published on hiphopwired.com

