[WATCH] Is Twerking at a Black Owned Restaurant Apart of the Culture or Na?!

True Kitchen & Cocktails restaurant owner is scrutinized after a video surfaces the internet of him cursing at his customers for twerking. This popular black-owned restaurant is located in downtown Dallas where many of your favorite Hip Hop DJ’s provide vibes during dining hours for customers to enjoy while eating their food.

Here is what we know:

The restaurant owner reportedly spoke to three particular tables of customers at least ten minutes prior to the incident; asking them not to twerk and stand on the couches. Shortly after one customer decided to stand on the couches and twerk despite his wishes not to do so.

Check out the aftermath below:

Now, there are a few things one should know before making plans to come to this restaurant.

You are to make a reservation at this upscale restaurant. The dress code is strictly enforced and is VERY detailed Hip Hop Dj’s are present during your dining experience (so don’t let the delicious Ducé frozen drinks get you in trouble)

Did this owner take it too far with his approach to the situation? If they have hip hop DJ’s every week turning up and you have good food and alcoholic beverages is it a contradiction to the upscale environment he wants to provide?

