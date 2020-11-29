Quando Rondo Show Canceled By The Authorities, Deletes Instagram?

Quando Rondo needs to get some things in order. One of the rapper’s recent shows was cancelled by the authorities, and he seems to have deleted, or at least suspended his Instagram account.

As Complex reports, Quando had a show schedules in Macon, GA on Friday night (Nov. 27), which was abruptly cancelled by the mayor and the polic. Quando has been in the news due to he and his crew’s alleged involvement in the death of rapper King Von in Atlanta.

According to Quando Rondo and his team, rapper 600 Breezy called up the mayor asking to cancel the show. 600 Breezy, who is out of Chicago like the late Von, has been calling out Quando for his involvement in Von’s death, and took offense to the song the rapper dropped called “End Of Story” that spoke on the incident.

Be that is it may, we don’t think 600 has a line to Macon authorities, though. Lil Durk, another rapper who hails from Chicago, was close to Von. Durk reportedly brought up all the tables at a Quando Rondo show, pretty much stopping it from happening.

To be clear, there is still no proper reason that has been given as to why Quando Rondo’s show was canceled beyond hearsay. We trust that if it went down, there would have been social distancing and mask-wearing, right?

Also, after receiving social media scrutiny due to suspect posts and receipts not adding up, Quando’s official IG has gone radio silent.

