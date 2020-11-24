Jeezy joined The Morning Hustle the morning after his VERZUZ battle with Gucci Mane to talk about the aftermath. The Atlanta legend shared how it felt to squash one of the biggest beefs in rap history and what led to him reaching out to Gucci Mane.

He shared his process when choosing his classic hits and his new album ‘The Recession 2.’

Aside from music, Jeezy spoke on owning half of Atlanta and the conversation he had with Jeannie Mai’s comment about the “White vs Dark” meat.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Jeezy Addresses Squashing Beef With Gucci Mane, Jeannie Mai’s White Meat/ Dark Meat Comments & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: