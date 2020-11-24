Trevor Noah Will Host 2021 Grammys & The Academy Announces Nominations

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah will host next year’s 63rd Grammy Awards. The nominations are rolling in and just hours before the reveal for each category, The Grammy Academy announced Trevor Noah as Master of Ceremonies.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Trevor jested in a statement.

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs! We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

Noah scored his own Grammy nomination last year for his Son of Patricia comedy album, and lost to Dave Chappelle’s Sticks & Stones. The comedian has a laundry list of accolades including his multiple Emmy Awards nominations for his time as host of The Daily Show. Noah adds, “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!” The comedian shares empathy with the nominees noting that he knows the feeling of not winning the award. The Recording Academy intends on producing The 63rd Grammy Awards Show as scheduled despite rising cases of Covid-19. Trevor Noah was quick to mention that he will take all of the necessary precautions to stay free from coronavirus. Interim president of the Recording Academy is excited to have Trevor on board for the first time next year. “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” said Harvey Mason Jr., interim president of the Recording Academy, in a statement.

The nominations ceremony live streamed at 9 a.m. Pacific on the Grammys website.

Amongst the list of talented artists nominated in each category, there are a few to note with several nominations that we are excited to watch. Megan Thee Stallion is up for Best New Artist and Record of the Year for TikTok dance sensation “Savage” featuring Beyoncé. Beyoncé is listed in the Record of the Year category twice for her feature with Megan Thee Stallion and her own record “Black Parade,” which is also being listed as a nomination for Song of the Year.

Women are taking over the Grammys as The Academy tapped Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo for Album of the Year. Doja Cat has also been nominated for Best New Artist and Record of the Year for her hit single “Say So.”

It is refreshing to see many newcomers in Hip Hop and R&B listed alongside the heavy hitters and veterans of the business. Roddy Rich, Da Baby, Ant Clemons and Chika are a few of the newest acts to join a competitive list of artists nominated next year.

Next year’s Grammys will air Jan. 31 on CBS at 5 p.m. Pacific. The full 2021 Grammy nominations list is now available to view on the Grammys website.

