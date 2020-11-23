Free Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway for DISD Students Today

Monday, November 23, 2020 DISD is providing meals for students in need at over 11 locations. The curbside distribution runs from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. until supplies last.

Meal boxes include six breakfasts, six lunches, three snacks and three dinners.

The district is also distributing a whole free roasted turkey and a 30-pound Farmers to Families food box to anyone in the community who needs it.

The following are the pick up locations for food:

Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy

Bryan Adams High School

David W. Carter High School

José “Joe” May Elementary School

Moisés E. Molina High School

Skyline High School

South Oak Cliff High School

Sunset High School

Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy

Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Young Women’s STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School

There are no requirements for families to pick up Thanksgiving food boxes. The daily student meals are allotted to DISD students only.

