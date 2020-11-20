Summer Walker has been dodging rumors for months about her alleged pregnancy with on-again-off-again boyfriend London On Da Track but in a recent Instagram photo, the “Over It” singer seems to be confirming the obvious.

On Friday (November 20), the singer shared a picture on Instagram of her palming her protruding belly with a number of angel emojis in the caption. However, Summer has been known to make plenty of deflections about pregnancy or even being pregnant in the first place.

In a post shared on her public Finista account on November 3 (easily breaking the code of what a fake Instagram account should be), Summer wrote that fans were “weirdos” for wanting her to publicly disclose her pregnancy and that she was just “bloated.”

“Y’all weirdos , who demands a stranger to tell you if they pregnant,” Summer wrote. “lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no b*tch I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

The child would be the first for Walker who recently released the complete version of her platinum-selling Over It album on Friday featuring live versions and acapellas of songs like “Come Thru,” “Girls Need Love” and more. You can stream it in full below.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani Talk The Strength Of Being A Women In Billboard’s Power Player Issue

Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: