Oh My God: Q-Tip Confirms Megan The Stallion Collaboration Is On The Way

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News is just hours away from dropping and will hopefully salvage the rest of this sorry-ass year. In anticipation of the album’s release, Rap Radar’s Brian B. Dot Miller decided to revisit his Rap Radar Podcast episode featuring the Houston rapper. During the conversation, they talked about a particular project at the time that would be featuring her Hot Girl Meg persona.

Miller asked her if Q-Tip would be involved in that project, and Thee Stallion replied, “Q-Tip is an album thing,” she revealed to B.Dot and Elliott Wilson. “Yeah, that’s definitely a project that I’m going to take my time — well, I take my time on all my projects — but this one is gonna have like, songs, songs. Like, more depth. So, I definitely want some OG production on there.”

On Wednesday (Nov.18), when B.Dot reshared the video, specifically asking Q-Tip if he is “still on deck for @theestallion album, #GoodNews?” The “Vivrant Thing” rapper replied, “Yes! 2021.”

In more Megan Thee Stallion news, The Breakfast Club had to clarify some comments made by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about the rapper stiffing them on an interview. On Tuesday (Nov.17), the show’s hosts revealed that an upcoming interview with “Big Ole Freak” crafter was possibly nixed becuase they were told they could not ask her anything related to the Tory Lanez shooting.

“Meg was supposed to be here this week, but they had a long laundry list of things not to talk to her about, and it was all Tory Lanez and that situation related,” Charlamagne revealed.

“Yeah, I think it’s crazy because when she does white publications, she’s able to talk and talk about everything that she wants to talk about, but when she goes to the Black press and Black publications, there’s a list that the label sent out that says, ‘Don’t ask her about this, don’t talk about that,’ but we the ones who support her and hold her down and play her music,” his co-host, DJ Envy added.

do you agree with Charlamagne & DJ Envy ? pic.twitter.com/ehsUzjWu1f — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) November 17, 2020

The Breakfast Club’s message immediately came following Megan Thee Stallion sharing more details about the shooting incident, revealing that Lanez allegedly tried to pay her money to keep quiet. Now points were made, but social media didn’t feel sorry for The Breakfast Club due to their past problematic interviews.

Not them acting surprised that she wouldn’t want to sit down with them and discuss her assault like they don’t have a history of being messy and a strong level of insensitivity towards abuse. — Harlem Hottie (@_RealShante) November 17, 2020

Maybe she remembered how poorly the treated Kehlani or Lil Mama or Amara La Negra and decided she didn’t want to experience the same gaslighting and ridiculing. It’s not a black/white issue. It’s an issue of Charlemagne, Envy, and Angela being unprofessional — Kehlani’s Future Wife (@bratzbullybarbi) November 17, 2020

Well, whatever the case might be, Angela Yee had to clean things up like she always does, explaining :

“This was never a shot at Megan Thee Stallion. She never said ‘I’m not doing the ‘Breakfast Club” or any of those things.”

Charlamagne also added that fans could see Megan on the popular NYC morning radio show in the future, and they had no plans on bringing up the Tory Lanez incident.

“Salute to Megan, though. I’m sure she’ll still be on the show because it’s not like we want to talk about the Tory Lanez stuff anyway. I don’t want her to relive her trauma. It’s just the principle.”

