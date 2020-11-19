Jim Jones “Election,” Action Bronson ft. Hologram & Meyhem Lauren “Mongolia” & More | Daily Visuals 11.19.20

Jim Jones has really come a long way from his Diplomatic Immunity days and while his previous records weren’t exactly made of political content, the Harlem rapper feels the time is right to exercise his 1st amendment rights.

For his visuals to “Election,” Capo calls out the ridiculousness that is this Trump administration while politicking on the block with his peoples and encourages heads to make their voices heard one way or another.

Action Bronson meanwhile returns to the rap game after a long hiatus and for his Hologram and Meyhem Lauren assisted clip to “Mangolia” runs from the plug with a suitcase attached to a severed hand. Yeah, no one would notice that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sheff G, DJ Kay Slay featuring everybody, and more.

JIM JONES – “ELECTION”

ACTION BRONSON FT. HOLOGRAM & MEYHEM LAUREN “MONGOLIA”

SHEFF G – “LIGHTS ON”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. LIL BABY – “FWM”

RICH THE KID & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “BANKROLL”

SHEEK LOUCH FT. TONY MOXBERG – “G-CODE”

DJ KAY SLAY – “ROLLING 50 DEEP”

JHENE AIKO – “A&B”

PAUL WALL – “ICE MAN”

PEE GUNNA FT. 22GZ – “DO THE MOST”

