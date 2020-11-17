Comedy Legend Sinbad Suffered A Stroke, Family Says He Is Recovering

2020 continues to get worse by the week. One of our greatest comedic minds is dealing with major health issues.

As spotted on Yahoo, Sinbad has suffered a stroke. The man born David Adkins reportedly experienced the medical condition last week unexpectedly.

On Monday (Nov. 16), his family released a statement with a much-needed update on his condition.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family told Variety.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”

The Michigan native has enjoyed a fruitful Hollywood career from his early beginnings as a stand-up comedian to lead roles in sitcoms (The Redd Foxx Show, A Different World, The Sindbad Show) and blockbuster movies (Coneheads, Jingle All The Way, Good Burger).

Sinbad is 64.

