Megan Thee Stallion‘s official debut album Good News drops Friday (November 20) and on Tuesday (November 17), the H-Town Hottie shared the official tracklist featuring her No. 1 single “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé as well as previously released singles “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug and “Girls In The Hood.”.

Additionally, there are a ton of new features on the album including tracks featuring DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean and 2 Chainz. In the lead up to Good News, Meg’s been taking in awards, more headlines and more recognition. On Monday (November 16), she was recognized by GQ as their Rapper of the Year for 2020. Last month, she delivered a fiery and defiant performance of her smash hit single “Savage” while sending a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. She additionally wrote a New York Times op-ed about defending Black women, launched a new scholarship for women of color in lieu of her “Don’t Stop” single and won Artist of the Year at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Watch the video for “Don’t Stop” below.

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News Tracklist

01. Shots Fired

02. Circles

03. Cry Baby f. DaBaby

04. Do It On The Tip f. City Girls

05. Sugar Baby

06. Movie f. Lil Durk

07. Freaky Girls f. SZA

08. Body

09. What’s New

10. Work That

11. Intercourse f. Popcaan

12. Go Crazy f. Big Sean & 2 Chainz

13. Don’t Rock Me To Sleep

14. Outside

15. Savage Remix f. Beyoncé

16. Girls In The Hood

17. Don’t Stop f. Young Thug

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Covers GQ Magazine In Nothing But Jewels For ‘Rapper of the Year’ Cover

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Jumps On DJ Chose’s “Thick” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tracklist For ‘Good News’ Debut Album was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: