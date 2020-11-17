Meek Mill attempted to use his platform for good but was met with a portion of the same negativity he was hoping to combat. In the wake of a barrage of insults and such after calling for unity in Philadelphia, Meek deleted his social media in what appears to be a bid to walk away from the situation.

As we reported on Monday (Nov. 16), Meek Mill issued a public call to the end of gun violence after the shooting death of Mo3, and the gunshot wounds suffered by Boosie Badazz and Benny The Butcher over the past week.

“I’ll get all the main big artist in Philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing,” Meek wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

He added, “And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!”

Perhaps it was the latter tweet that set many off but soon, his mentions were flooded with folks telling him to be the change he hopes to see. Meek has made such announcements before but was never met with this much vitriol.

Before it was said and done, Meek did announce he was dropping what looks to be a four-song EP this coming Friday but still shut down his pages after the online squabbles with Twitter users and fellow hometown artist, Poundside Pop.

Meek has deleted his social media in times past so it’s expected by most that he’ll make a return.

—

Photo: Getty

Tuff Crowd: Meek Mill Deletes Social Media After Trying To Unify Philly Rappers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: