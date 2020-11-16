Hip-Hop Spot: Gucci Mane Replaces T.I. Against Jeezy, Erykah Badu Tests Positive For Covid In One Nostril [WATCH]

Headkrack fills you in on the latest news around the next ATL battle between Gucci & Jeezy. With all the animosity, fans are worried about how this battle will end. Erykah Badu says she’s tested positive in one nostril, but not the other, and wants help from Swizz Beatz because of it! Lastly, we recap everything you missed from the Peoples Choice Awards over the weekend!

