Lil Boosie Shot In The Leg In Dallas, Recovering

Lil Boosie is having one hell of his week. Just days after his friend, rapper Mo3 was murdered in cold blood, the Baton Rouge rapper was shot in the leg on Saturday, November 14.

Word is that Boosie was in town to pay respects to his after his passing and was in a parking lot in his Sprinter van when it came under fire. Fortunately, the rapper will recover from his injuries.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Boosie was shot at in Dallas Saturday, after rolling through town in what we’re told was a sprinter van near a strip mall called Big T’s Plaza. Yesterday evening, he stopped by another venue to pay his respects to recently murdered Dallas rapper Mo3 — who was a friend and collaborator of his.

At some point, somebody opened fire on the vehicle and one of the bullets struck Boosie in the leg. We’re told the shooters booked it, and Boosie and co. made their way to a hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound below the knee.

Our Boosie sources say he is doing okay … his injury seems to be non-life-threatening.

By the time officer arrived on the scene, everyone was gone.

While there have been no arrests in the death of Mo3, the details are chilling. Reportedly, Mo3 realized he was being followed shortly after leaving a woman’s house. According to TMZ, Mo3 tried to ditch his pursuers but crashed his car on the I-35 trying to get away. He was then gunned down—shot in the back of the head—after exiting the vehicle and trying to flee on foot.

No one has been arrested for Mo3’s murder, yet.

