Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Debut Album ‘Good News’ Arrives November 20

Finally, the Good News the hotties have been waiting to hear from Megan Thee Stallion has finally arrived.

Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing fans with a series of pictures featuring a montage of newspaper clippings telling us to stay tuned for the “Good News.” Today (Nov.12) we finally learned what that news is, and it’s none other than the arrival of her debut album.

Knowing that we could “use a lil bit of good news,” the Houston rapper happily announced that her debut album called Good News will finally be dropping on November 20. On Instagram, she wrote:

“Hotties,I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet ! Through this rough ass year, we’ve all been having, I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said, MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT.”

Thee Stallion’s fans have been asking for the “Cash Sh*t” rapper’s debut project since she burst on the scene and stole our hearts with her twerking skills. She kept them satisfied with projects like Tina Snow, Fever ( we still want that movie), and her most recent project Suga.

Despite the whole Tory Lanez incident and the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Thee Stallion has had herself a good damn year. She won three BET Hip-Hop Awards, Hustler of the Year, and Hip Hop Artist of the Year categories and shared the Best Collaboration Award with Beyoncé for the massive hit “Savage” remix, which she also won an MTV VMA Award for. Thee Stallion was also honored by TIME in the TIME100 and added to the list of the world’s most influential people.

Her new album, Good News, could be the perfect exclamation to close out 2020.

