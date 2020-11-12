King Von & NLE Choppa “Last Message,” Young Dolph ft. Key Glock “No Sense” & More | Daily Visuals 11.11.20

Last week the Hip-Hop world was shocked when word spread that King Von was shot and killed during a dispute between his team and others at a Hookah bar in Atlanta, GA.

Still his fans will remember him for his music and can continue to enjoy his craft in his latest NLE Choppa assisted visuals to “Last Message” which features the young king spreading love in his hood while dripped in ice like royalty. Rest in Power, G.

Young Dolph on the other hand doesn’t seem to have any problems with the thick women in his life as he splurges on them with stacks of cash as feds watch his every move for his clip to the Key Glock assisted “No Sense.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Homeboy Sandman, NLE Choppa, and more.

KING VON FT. NLE CHOPPA – “LAST MESSAGE”

YOUNG DOLPH FT. KEY GLOCK – “NO SENSE”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “DON’T LOOK DOWN”

NLE CHOPPA – “ DONE”

K CAMP – “GENUINE LOVE FREESTYLE”

LOYLE CARNER – “YESTERDAY”

BIG SAD 1900 – “GO CRAZY”

