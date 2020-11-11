Salaam Remi Releases Star-Studded ‘Black On Purpose’ Album

Some of the best art to emerge from Black artists has been under periods of duress and pressure, and a new release from Salaam Remi adds to that tradition. The celebrated producer has released a new body of work, Black On Purpose, featuring some of the best talents across Hip-Hop, R&B, and beyond.

Black On Purpose could very well be seen as an extension of the Black Power era of musical releases that reflected the times, harkening back to artists like Marvin Gaye, and James Brown who used their music to convey the feelings and frustrations of the people. Under Remi’s capable guidance, Black On Purpose achieves this goal several times over in one of 2020’s best releases to date.

“We couldn’t gather in the way we were used to when we needed each other most, Remi shared in a statement. “Now we are more than likely going to be in for another round of quarantine and we will need each other and music more than ever.”

“We were black before the election and we will be black after the election,” Remi adds.

Past collaborators such as Black Thought join Remi along with Busta Rhymes, the talented MuMu Fresh, Teedra Moses, Bilal, Common, Anthony Hamilton, Stephen Marley, Chronixx, Nas, and Super Cat among many others.

Remi also managed to bring R&B vocalist Case to the masses once more for a welcomed appearance, with each artist keeping with the themes of Black love and Black progress.

Follow this link to find Salaam Remi’s Black On Purpose at your preferred DSPs.

