NYC Legend DJ Spinbad Passes Away At 46

Just when it seemed like the cursed year that is 2020 was going to begin lightening up with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the worst year in modern history continues to bring pain and sadness to the Hip-Hop culture.

According to The New York Post, legendary New York City DJ, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. DJ Spinbad has passed away at the age of 46. A friend confirmed news of his passing this past Tuesday (Nov. 10). As soon as word of Spinbad’s passing began to spread, artists and DJ’s from the culture took to social media to express their condolences and respect to the man who made a name for himself being a master on the wheels of steel.

😢😢😢 If you wanna listen to an Open Format Jedi DJ, he was one of the masters. A body of work for you to get educated if you don't know. Thank you #DJSpinbad 🙏 https://t.co/Qw6tCt6ElT — DJChuckthEoLdSouL (@thEoLdSouLHFP) November 11, 2020

RIP to one of the illest…the legendary @djspinbad 👑

Thank you for your inspiration, your advice, & your contributions to DJ culture, Hip-Hop culture, & humanity as a whole. This 1 is difficult to process. Condolences to your fam & loved ones. Rest In Peace King. 🙏#DJSpinbad pic.twitter.com/dDyjFfoHPm — DJ Wicked (@djwicked) November 11, 2020

No word yet on what the cause of death might have been but regardless this one hurts. Prayers up for DJ Spinbad’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic event.

Rest In Power, legend.

