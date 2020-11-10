Friday, December 4th is the day we’ve been waiting for! DMV’s own Rico Nasty will release her debut album to close out 2020.

Back in August, she announced that the album will be coming soon and now we have the date. After the success of her mixtapes ‘Nasty’ in 2018, and ‘Anger Management’ in 2019, Rico Nasty gave a few teasers for this year’s release with the songs “iPhone,” “Own It,” and “Don’t Like Me” featuring Gucci Mane & Don Toliver.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Rico Nasty described ‘Nightmare Vacation’ sound like “‘Sugar Trap’ on steroids”. Which definitely excites us! With this being her first major album, she has placed some pressure on herself. During this interview she also shared her work timeline for her previous projects, “I made ‘Anger Management’ in a week. I made ‘Nasty’ and ‘Sugar Trap’ in around three months. I made ‘Tales Of Tacobella’ in a month – two, tops. I made this album in a year.” She admitted that she is “nervous” about releasing this album saying she “really tried to perfect her craft” while writing and recording ‘Nightmare Vacation’. “I hope that I’m not one of the people that over-perfected it and took away what [the fans] enjoyed.”

‘Nightmare Vacation’ will be available on all music streaming platforms on December 4, 2020.

Rico Nasty’s Debut Album ‘Nightmare Vacation’ Out Dec. 4th! was originally published on kysdc.com