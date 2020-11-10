What Pfizer’s Preliminary COVID Vaccine Means For When A Vaccine May Be Available [WATCH]

Dr. MJ Collier joins The Morning Hustle to give us his coronavirus update and what Pfizer’s preliminary vaccine results mean for when we potentially could get a vaccine approved for the people.

He says that the vaccine will most likely be available for the elderly and front line workers first in December or January. For the full public, it may take another year. Listen to the video to hear more about the vaccine.

