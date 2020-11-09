Swizz Beatz Accidentally Spills The Tea On Outkast & A Tribe Called Quest VERZUZ

Season 2 of VERZUZ sounds like it’s going to blow season 1 away.

We already learned that Jeezy and T.I. would be kicking off season 2 of the popular online battle series, and now VERZUZ co-creator Swizz Beatz accidentally revealed that a showdown between two of Hip-Hop’s iconic groups, Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest, is in the works.

Speaking with DJ Kid Capri on Instagram Live, the camel racing enthusiast dropped the bombshell that we could be getting what could possibly be the biggest VERZUZ yet. Beatz confirmed his boast was an accident stating, “I wasn’t even supposed to say that, I might have just f*ckd that all up,” He carefully pointed out that it’s still in the works while confirming that he and Timbaland got many showdowns lined up. ”We love them, and we got patience, so whenever they’re ready, we’re ready. Because VERZUZ is not just something for the pandemic — it’s something for the culture, permanently. That’s what I want people to understand. We got so many lined up, we ain’t even start yet.”

VERZUZ, which just started out as a fun battle between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, quickly rose to popularity on social media and is now sponsored by Apple Music and CIROC provided entertainment to people worldwide was hunkered down at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, we have been blessed with many memorable moments featuring Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, Teddy Riley and Babyface, and many more.

We just hope that we not only get a night of celebrating the timeless hits that both Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest provided to the world but some classic meme-worthy material as well. We got our fingers crossed that Timbo and the One Man Band Man can pull this off.

