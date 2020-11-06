Drakeo the Ruler Released From Prison, Strikes “Sudden” Plea Deal

If there’s one good thing that has come out of the 2020 Election cycle, it’s Drakeo the Ruler’s prison release.

The South Central rapper accepted a “sudden” plea deal from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office on Monday after serving more than one year behind bars.

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was found not guilty of murder and attempted murder in July 2019. Unfortunately, ties to his Stinc Team rap group kept him behind bars awaiting trial for criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle. However, the rapper was offered a sudden plea deal offer for time served after L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey’s lost her bid for re-election to George Gascón on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Jeff Weiss, a reporter who has closely followed Drakeo’s case, broke the news on Twitter.

“Incredible news: The DA suddenly offered Drakeo a plea deal for time served,” he wrote. “He took it. The Ruler will be coming home tonight. @IamMRMOSELY is free.”

“It’s unquestionable that L.A. voting out Jackie Lacey last night played a major role in the DA’s decision,” Weiss continued. “We have every reason to be cynical, but this was a case where collective action and organization actually paid real-life dividends. The nightmare is over.”

It's unquestionable that LA voting out Jackie Lacey last night played a major role in the DA's decision. We have every reason to be cynical, but this was a case where collective action and organization actually paid real life dividends. The nightmare is over. #DrakeoIsFree — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 4, 2020

Now we need to get Greedo free. 🍇 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 4, 2020

Spending time in prison didn’t stop the 26-year-old from creating music. The rapper creatively produced and released an album titled Thank You for Using GTL using the prison’s private phone system, Global Tel Link, to record the critically acclaimed project. With the bogus charges now behind him, the first stop he made after the barbershop was the studio.

We’re definitely in for a treat.

