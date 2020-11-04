Kanye West Went Double Wood With 60K Votes In The Presidential Election

As election day kicked off and Joe Biden battles Donald Trump for control of the Oval Office, Kanye West seems to be content in defeat knowing that though he didn’t get to even sniff Washington with his “third-party” run, he did take his pound of flesh from the American electorate.
Deadline is reporting that the rapper turned fashion designer turned GOP operative had received at least 60,000 votes for President of The United States as of 7:45pm last night with 10,000 coming from Tennessee.
Kanye’s updated state-by-state breakdown is as follows, according to the AP:
Arkansas: 4,040
Colorado: 6,254
Idaho: 3,631
Iowa: 3,202
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7,789
Mississippi: 3,277
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,216
Utah: 4,344
Vermont: 1,265
Taking to Twitter to admit defeat, Yeezy teased another Presidential run in a now deleted tweet writing “WELP KANYE 2024.” This just a day after expressing excitement that he’d be voting for someone he trusts to run the country: himself.
Interestingly enough this comes a day after his wifey, Kim Kardashian posted on social media that she had already taken to the polls to cast her ballot, only for her followers to demand to know whether she voted for her husband or an actual candidate in the race. She has yet to reply to those demands.
