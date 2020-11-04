According to the Associated Press, the race for Ohio’s U.S. House District 3 Central, Columbus is being projected to go to the incumbent (D) Congresswoman Joyce Beatty over Republican Mark Richardson.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beatty won her first Congressional race in 2012 and is currently head of the diversity subcommittee in the House and is also an officer in the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Latest:

Joyce Beatty Projected Winner of Ohio’s 3rd District was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: