Boosie Badazz “Candy Man,” Freddie Gibbs ft. Big Sean & Hit-Boy “4 Thangs,” & More | Daily Visuals 11.3.20

While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the release of Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated Candyman reboot, fear not for Boosie Badazz is here to give us his own rendition of the cult classic horror icon.

For his visuals to “Candy Man,” Boosie Badazz takes on the role of the man in the mirror and haunts a hater who dared slandered his name 5 times in a roll. Interestingly enough the hook used on this joint wasn’t as sharp as the one that Tony Todd was brandish on his classic horror character.

Elsewhere Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean and Hit-Boy celebrate their first basketball championship and give the realest post-game press conference in sports history before turning up in their clip to “4 Thangs.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On, Millyz featuring Jim Jones, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “CANDY MAN”

FREDDIE GIBBS FT. BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY – “4 THANGS”

DRAG-ON – “STEP BACK B***H”

MILLYZ FT. JIM JONES – “HEIGHTENED SENSES”

BROTHER ALI – “GREATEST THAT NEVER LIVED”

SHEEK LOUCH – “PARANOID”

POP SMOKE & JAY GWUAPO – “BLACK MASK”

OG THE STORY – “IRISH RESIDENT”

FREEZE TAG FT. CORDAE, PHEOLIX & SNOOP DOGG – “DINNER PARTY”

SMOKE DZA – “143”

