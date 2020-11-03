Uber & Lyft Offering Discounted Rides To The Polls

If you need a ride to the polls, Uber and Lyft are both giving riders discounts Tuesday.

Uber is taking 50% off rides to and from the polls up to $7 each way. Bikes and scooters also qualify for the discount.

Lyft is offering 50% off rides as well up to $10 for people heading to the polls or a ballot drop box. All you have to do is use the promo code 2020VOTE.

Source: CBS Baltimore

