If you’re still unsure if you should show up for the polls, Rev. Al Sharpton is going to tell you why. Despite the fact that it’s your right as a citizen and your ancestors fought for you, it’s really about your future as well. We are all in the business of politics whether you vote or not.

The most important thing he says is just getting out there and simply voting.

“Stand Up For Yourself Today” Rev. Al Sharpton Gives Last Minute Inspiration On Why You Should Vote [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

