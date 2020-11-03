It’s only been a few days since Busta Rhymes dropped his latest banger, Extinction Level Event 2, and already the Hip-Hop legend has another visuals out there in support of his 10th studio album.

Linking up with Rick Ross for the video to the standout cut “Master Fard Muhammad,” Busta and Ross stand tall with brothers from the Nation of Islam while we watch a young Black teen embarks on a new spiritual path in life.

Back in the South, Lil Durk calls on 6lack and Young Thug to style on some bulldozers and other construction vehicles for his clip to “Stay Down.” Not sure why they chose these joints for the backdrop whips but to each his own.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Omarion, French Montana featuring Pop Smoke, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES FT. RICK ROSS – “MASTER FARD MUHAMMAD”

LIL DURK FT. 6LACK & YOUNG THUG – “STAY DOWN”

OMARION – “DO YOU WELL”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. POP SMOKE – “DOUBLE G”

LORD JAH-MONTE OGBON & MACHACHA – “MY B*TCH BALLING LIKE SHE PLAY FOR THE KNICKS”

OYA BABY – “SUPER THOT”

REXX LIFE RAJ – “STATE OF MIND”

GANGALEE – “FOLLOW ME NOW”

YUNGEEN ACE – “AIN’T THE TYPE”

ENYEL C – “POLARIS”

LOU PHELPS – “NIKE SHOE BOX”

ZAZA FT. BROOKLYN QUEEN – “MONSTERS”

LIL 1 DTE – “12”

CHESTER WATSON – “LIFE WROTE ITSELF”

Busta Rhymes ft. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad,” Lil Durk ft. 6lack & Young Thug “Stay Down” & More | Daily Visuals 11.2.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: