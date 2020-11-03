‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’: Watch Candace Owens’ Freudian Slip About Antifa On Live TV

Candace Owens may want to think twice before appearing on live TV again after uttering a very telling Freudian slip during an interview with Tucker Carlson Monday night. The conservative pundit who makes a living from going out of her way to prove just how much she really hates her Black self presented further evidence of that truth while discussing the prospects of election-related violence breaking out across the country.

Only when she tried to vilify “mob” protesters and predict worse case scenarios to spark fear in white voters in a very transparent effort to bolster support for Donald Trump‘s re-election bid, Owens actually told on herself and all but admitted she wants to see rioting and looting so she can blame Antifa — whether its truly the culprit or not — in an effort to stick to a favorite talking point from conservative media. It was seemingly the first time Owens admitted what people have long suspected of her con artistry, whether she meant to or not.

A brief clip of Owens’ self-confessing exchange with Tucker was going viral Monday night after she let Fox News viewers know how she really feels about what she called “mob rule.”

She warned Tucker, “They’re gonna come for you too.”

That’s when she went out on a very weak limb that son came crashing down.

“And they’re gonna move past businesses, they’re gonna move into the suburbs, they’re gonna move into homes,” she said while borrowing a similarly pathetic and disproven threat that Trump regularly uses to scare white women who don’t live in urban areas into voting for him.

“There is no way to stop that,” she continued, “so you think about that when you head to the polls.”

That paved the way for her money quote before she pledged to vote for Trump.

“You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order,” she lectured Carlson. “And I am on the side of mob rule.”

Carlson, with that perpetual look of confusion glued to his face, praised Owens.

“Nicely put,” he said.

Watch the clip below.

Welp. Looks like Candace Owens flubbed her talking point. Owens: "You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order. And I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow, I'll be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump." Tucker: "Amen. Nicely put." pic.twitter.com/9n1TnBtRTZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2020

To be sure, Merriam-Webster defines “Freudian slip” as “a slip of the tongue that is motivated by and reveals some unconscious aspect of the mind.”

Owens, who is prone to severe hyperbole, has previously gone on record as calling Antifa “the new KKK.” She has also said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

All of which explains why Monday wasn’t the first time Owens has been exposed on live TV as the confused soul that she clearly is.

It was only last year when, during her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee about white nationalism and hate crimes, California Rep. Ted Lieu let everybody in the chamber know that Owens has a history of sympathizing with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“Of all the people that Republicans could have selected, they picked Candace Owens,” Lieu said referencing the irony of her testifying about white nationalism. “I don’t know Ms. Owens, I’m not going to characterize her. I’m going to let her own words do the talking.”

Lieu then played audio from a speech Owens gave last year in London where she offered a strange supposition about how “Hitler just wanted to make Germany great.”

Owens’ facial expression showed she was mortified as the entire episode aired live on C-SPAN.

If you need to see more receipts exposing Candace Owens for who she truly is, click here and please allow NewsOne to do the honors.

As it turns out, Owens’ tap dancing for the Republican Party has been anything but reciprocated. She was snubbed as a speaker at the Republican National Convention and her so-called Blexit platform trying to get Blck people to leave the Democratic Party has backfired spectacularly as data shows a record number of Blck folks supporting Joe Biden for president.

